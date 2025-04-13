CTO Zeeshan Reviews Designated Routes For PSL Teams
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2025 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider on Sunday inspected the routes designated for Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams and reviewed traffic flow and related facilities.
A public relations officer told APP that the CTO Zeeshan issued instructions to traffic personnel to ensure the smooth flow of traffic along the specified routes during PSL matches.
CTO Zeeshan said strict implementation of the traffic plan will be ensured throughout the event. During the route visit, officers were briefed regarding their responsibilities and deployment.
CTO said alternative routes have been provided to facilitate the public and ensure minimal inconvenience.
CTO Zeeshan directed traffic staff to perform their duties responsibly and emphasized that measures are being taken to provide better travel facilities and ensure the safe movement of citizens.
CTO Zeeshan said citizens are advised to plan their journeys with a 20-minute buffer to avoid delays and can contact the traffic helpline 1915 for assistance during travel.
He further urged the public to stay updated by following Islamabad Traffic Police’s official social media platforms for guidance and real-time updates.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..
UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..
'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship
UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties
Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..
Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team
UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship
Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK PM calls for holding trade exhibitions of the country-made products4 minutes ago
-
CTO Zeeshan reviews designated routes for PSL teams4 minutes ago
-
Governor KP mourns death of Haji Nisar Ahmed Saraf4 minutes ago
-
Gaza’s children facing systematic infanticide, say Pakistani minor activists in blood-written plea14 minutes ago
-
High time to acknowledge invaluable contributions of Pakistani expats: Atta Tarar24 minutes ago
-
Gaza’s children facing systematic infanticide, say Pakistani minor activists in blood-written plea44 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Council (EU) urges the international community to stop extrajudicial killings in occupied Ka ..54 minutes ago
-
Thousands rally in Mirpur, AJK, to condemn Israeli aggression in Palestine54 minutes ago
-
Clean drinking water provision top priority: parliamentary secretary54 minutes ago
-
Ahsan calls for modern education, healthcare reforms to uplift marginalized communities54 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police strengthens security measures in diplomatic enclave1 hour ago
-
Police, Peace Committee eliminate three terrorists in Lakki Marwat1 hour ago