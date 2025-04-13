Open Menu

CTO Zeeshan Reviews Designated Routes For PSL Teams

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2025 | 09:30 PM

CTO Zeeshan reviews designated routes for PSL teams

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider on Sunday inspected the routes designated for Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams and reviewed traffic flow and related facilities.

A public relations officer told APP that the CTO Zeeshan issued instructions to traffic personnel to ensure the smooth flow of traffic along the specified routes during PSL matches.

CTO Zeeshan said strict implementation of the traffic plan will be ensured throughout the event. During the route visit, officers were briefed regarding their responsibilities and deployment.

CTO said alternative routes have been provided to facilitate the public and ensure minimal inconvenience.

CTO Zeeshan directed traffic staff to perform their duties responsibly and emphasized that measures are being taken to provide better travel facilities and ensure the safe movement of citizens.

CTO Zeeshan said citizens are advised to plan their journeys with a 20-minute buffer to avoid delays and can contact the traffic helpline 1915 for assistance during travel.

He further urged the public to stay updated by following Islamabad Traffic Police’s official social media platforms for guidance and real-time updates.

/APP-rzr-mkz

