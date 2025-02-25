Open Menu

CTO Zeeshan Reviews Traffic Arrangements For Visiting Cricket Team’s Route

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025 | 01:10 PM

CTO Zeeshan reviews traffic arrangements for visiting cricket team’s route

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider conducted an early morning inspection on Tuesday to assess traffic flow and review arrangements for the visiting cricket team’s movement.

A public relations officer told APP that the CTO Zeeshan evaluated the overall traffic situation, issued urgent directives, and ensured smooth traffic management across key routes.

The CTO Zeeshan ordered traffic personnel to minimize road closures during the team's movement to reduce public inconvenience.

He said officers deployed on the team’s route received a special briefing to ensure effective coordination.

He said citizens are advised to use alternative routes and service roads to avoid unnecessary congestion on main highways.

The CTO Zeeshan urged traffic officers to perform their duties with courtesy and responsibility while maintaining smooth traffic operations.

He appealed to the public for cooperation in ensuring a seamless traffic flow, emphasizing that efforts to facilitate safe and efficient travel will continue.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thur ..

Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thursday: GPSSA

30 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on Nationa ..

UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

45 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme Committee meeting of Sheikha F ..

1 hour ago
 Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researcher ..

Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say

3 hours ago
 Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trill ..

Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Du ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Min ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during ..

11 hours ago
 Forcing people from their land completely unaccept ..

Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for ..

12 hours ago
 Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling ..

Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling nuclear security challenges

12 hours ago
 UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to faci ..

UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to facilitate cooperation in pharmace ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan