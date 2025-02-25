CTO Zeeshan reviews traffic arrangements for visiting cricket team’s route

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider conducted an early morning inspection on Tuesday to assess traffic flow and review arrangements for the visiting cricket team’s movement.

A public relations officer told APP that the CTO Zeeshan evaluated the overall traffic situation, issued urgent directives, and ensured smooth traffic management across key routes.

The CTO Zeeshan ordered traffic personnel to minimize road closures during the team's movement to reduce public inconvenience.

He said officers deployed on the team’s route received a special briefing to ensure effective coordination.

He said citizens are advised to use alternative routes and service roads to avoid unnecessary congestion on main highways.

The CTO Zeeshan urged traffic officers to perform their duties with courtesy and responsibility while maintaining smooth traffic operations.

He appealed to the public for cooperation in ensuring a seamless traffic flow, emphasizing that efforts to facilitate safe and efficient travel will continue.

