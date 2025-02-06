CTO Zeeshan Stresses ‘First Greeting, Then Speech’ For People-friendly Policing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider, on Thursday reaffirmed the commitment of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) to professionalism, uniform law enforcement, and citizen convenience.
A police spokesperson told APP that CTO Zeeshan listened to the problems faced by the police officers and issued orders to the officers concerned to resolve them.
Addressing the police officers at the Traffic Police Headquarters, CTO said that ensuring professionalism, uniform enforcement of the law, and good moral behavior toward citizens in the Islamabad Traffic Police are our top priorities.
CTO Zeeshan urged all officers to adopt modern strategies for the immediate resolution of problems faced by citizens and to improve traffic flow.
All officers should ensure strict implementation of the principle of "first greeting, then speech" to promote the concept of people-friendly and civilized policing.
Zeeshan issued orders to establish an “Accident Response Unit” to provide immediate assistance to citizens in case of accidents. He instructed the officers to make the process of educating citizens about traffic rules more effective under the “Education on Wheels” initiative.
The CTO Zeeshan also announced awards for the officers who performed the best. He said that every month, police officers who perform their duties efficiently and demonstrate outstanding service will be awarded certificates of appreciation and awards.
