CTO's Operation Nabs Alleged Tax Evasion Kingpin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 08:32 PM

In a significant development, the Corporate Tax Office (CTO) Karachi executed a meticulously planned operation on Friday, resulting in the apprehension of Asif Razak Deenar, the alleged mastermind and chief operator behind an extensive network of counterfeit and airborne invoices prevalent in the country, particularly in its southern region

According to an official statement, Deenar was apprehended at Jinnah International Airport upon his return from a foreign trip.

Deenar's capture represents a pivotal moment in the ongoing battle against tax evasion, with CTO Karachi persistently cracking down on illicit activities that erode the nation's revenue base.

The operation, conducted in the early hours of Friday, saw CTO Karachi officers raiding Deenar's business premises and confiscating crucial office documents believed to be vital to his unlawful enterprises.

Preliminary investigations suggest Deenar played a central role in orchestrating a sophisticated network dedicated to generating and exploiting fraudulent invoices, thus facilitating the evasion of billions of rupees in tax revenue.

The operation was initiated based on intelligence gathered from a previous inquiry, which resulted in the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against M/S Amir Industries.

The Corporate Tax Office Karachi reiterates its commitment to ensuring compliance with tax laws and combating financial offenses that jeopardize Pakistan's economic stability and growth.

