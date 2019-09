CTO/SSP Operation Syed Ali Raza Bukhari launches awareness campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) : CTO/SSP Operation Syed Ali Raza Bukhari said that traffic police education unit had launched a campaign at educational institutions to create awareness among students about traffic rules.

He said that education unit supervised by Incharge Waqas Ali was holding workshops, lectures at Primary schools to university level for giving awareness to students about traffic rules, abide by traffic signals, drivers training etc.