CTP accelerate action against one way violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has accelerated action against those involved in one-way violations to maintain the flow of traffic and to avoid fatal accidents.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan while taking notice of the increasing one-way violation in the city made a surprise inspection at various points including Murree Road, New Town Circle, Mall Road, Qasim Market, Murir Hassan.

On the occasion, he inspected all the circles and issued orders to the sector in-charges to identify all such black spots in their circle and depute additional personnel and adopt zero tolerance towards one-way violators by issuing challan tickets to violators and should also suspend their licenses.

He further said that the main reason for the accidents and traffic jams on the highways is the violation of the one-way by the citizens, the citizens not only put their lives at risk but also of other road users.

Similarly, he also issued orders to the in-charge education wing to display awareness banners at one-way places and conduct an awareness campaign to the citizens regarding the one-way violation.