UrduPoint.com

CTP Accelerate Action Against One Way Violators

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2023 | 04:50 PM

CTP accelerate action against one way violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has accelerated action against those involved in one-way violations to maintain the flow of traffic and to avoid fatal accidents.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan while taking notice of the increasing one-way violation in the city made a surprise inspection at various points including Murree Road, New Town Circle, Mall Road, Qasim Market, Murir Hassan.

On the occasion, he inspected all the circles and issued orders to the sector in-charges to identify all such black spots in their circle and depute additional personnel and adopt zero tolerance towards one-way violators by issuing challan tickets to violators and should also suspend their licenses.

He further said that the main reason for the accidents and traffic jams on the highways is the violation of the one-way by the citizens, the citizens not only put their lives at risk but also of other road users.

Similarly, he also issued orders to the in-charge education wing to display awareness banners at one-way places and conduct an awareness campaign to the citizens regarding the one-way violation.

Related Topics

Police Education Murree Road Traffic Rawalpindi Circle Market All

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Italian defence minis ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Italian defence minister at Wahat Al Karama

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Qaseer as Executive Dire ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Qaseer as Executive Director of Shurooq

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshak ..

Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshakhana case

2 hours ago
 Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railwa ..

Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railways: Senate informed

3 hours ago
 UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st inte ..

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st international tour, calls all part ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in div ..

Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in diverse sectors

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.