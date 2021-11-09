UrduPoint.com

CTP Accelerate Awareness Campaign Against Smog

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 06:49 PM

CTP accelerate awareness campaign against smog

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Tuesday accelerated their ongoing awareness campaign against smog to sensitize the motorists to keep themselves safe during smog season.

The campaign was launched on the special directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal with an aim to raise awareness about best practices to keep oneself safe and healthy during smog season, a CTP official said.

Therefore, the drivers and the vehicle owners should maintain their vehicles technically fit before coming on road.

The CTP teams were also distributing pamphlets and face masks among motorcyclists, motorists and pedestrians advising them to avoid waste burning which contributes to smog formation.

The teams during the campaign were also informing the people about the health problems due to smog especially breathing problems as well as eyes, nose and throat infections.

The spokesman informed that 37 challan tickets were issued to smoke emitting vehicles during last month while several vehicles also impounded in different police stations.

