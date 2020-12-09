UrduPoint.com
CTP Accelerate Campaign Against Professional Beggars; Register 24 FIRs

Wed 09th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have accelerated their on-going campaign against professional beggars and lodged 24 FIRs in different police stations against beggars caught from different areas, said Incharge Anti-Begging Squad, CTP, Adeel Abbasi.

He informed that the CTP anti-begging squad on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi had launched grand operation and rounded up over 1386 during November.

He said, the CTP were trying to eliminate begging from the city roads and during their efforts, professional beggars were being sent behind the bars.

He said, nearly 60 percent beggars caught from city roads were healthy and fit while only 20 percent were disabled persons and 20 were drug addicts, who were brought to Rawalpindi from Southern Punjab, KPK, Sindh and other far-flung areas of the country and operating through contractors.

Senior Traffic Officer, CTP, Rawalpindi, Syed Abid Abbas Shah informed that CTP had launched grand operation against professional beggars and taking action in accordance with the law. The beggar children netted from the city roads were handed over to Child Protection Bureau (CPB).

The anti-beggars squad of CTP and Rawalpindi district police was conducting raids at different roads and intersections. Directives had also been issued to the squad to register cases against the beggars and the report in this regard should be sent to CTO office on daily basis, he said.

He said that beggary was a social menace as professional beggars had become a social nuisance everywhere.

The CTP had launched crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers in city to combat the menace of begging mafia.

