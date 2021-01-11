CTP accelerate campaign against professional beggars; arrest 17,608 in 2020

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have accelerated their on-going campaign against professional beggars while 17,608 were arrested from city roads during 2020.

The CTP lodged 273 FIRs in different police stations against beggars caught from different areas, said in-charge CTP, Anti-Begging Squad.

He said that the squad on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi had launched grand operation and rounded up over 17,608 during last year.

He said, the CTP were trying to eliminate begging from the city roads and during their efforts, professional beggars were being sent behind the bars.

Out of total nearly 80 percent beggars roaming in the city are professional. 60 percent beggars caught from city roads were healthy and fit while only 20 percent were disabled persons and 20 were drug addicts.

A large number of beggars were brought to Rawalpindi from Southern Punjab, KPK, Sindh and other far-flung areas of the country and operating through contractors.

He said that CTP had launched grand operation against professional beggars and taking action in accordance with the law.

153 beggar children netted from the city roads were handed over to Child Protection Bureau (CPB).

The anti-beggars squad of CTP and Rawalpindi district police was conducting raids at different roads and intersections.

Directives had also been issued to the squad to register cases against beggars and the report in this regard should be sent to CTO office on daily basis, he said.

He said that beggary was a social menace as professional beggars had become a social nuisance everywhere.

The CTP were making efforts to net professional beggars and their handlers to combat the menace of begging mafia.