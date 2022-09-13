CTP accelerate campaign against tinted glasses vehicles

The Traffic Wardens of City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have been directed to accelerate ongoing campaign against tinted glass vehicles

According to Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, the CTP on the directives of Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi had launched a special campaign against the violators.

The CTO told that CTP, in view of the security situation, started a special campaign and would take action in accordance with the law against tinted glass vehicles.

He informed that special squads had been formed to take action against the rules violators.

The squads had also been deployed at entry and exit points of the city, he added.

The traffic wardens had been directed to accelerate the ongoing campaign and take strict action against the violators, he said adding, all the wardens, beat in-charges, sector in-charges and Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) had been directed to take strict action against vehicles with tinted glasses without any discrimination.

He stressed that no one would be allowed to violate traffic rules, saying that the campaign would be made effective and result-oriented.

while, Kalar Syedan police issued 33 challan tickets to black papers vehicles and also removed the paper from vehicles.