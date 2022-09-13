UrduPoint.com

CTP Accelerate Campaign Against Tinted Glasses Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2022 | 07:56 PM

CTP accelerate campaign against tinted glasses vehicles

The Traffic Wardens of City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have been directed to accelerate ongoing campaign against tinted glass vehicles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The Traffic Wardens of City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have been directed to accelerate ongoing campaign against tinted glass vehicles.

According to Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, the CTP on the directives of Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi had launched a special campaign against the violators.

The CTO told that CTP, in view of the security situation, started a special campaign and would take action in accordance with the law against tinted glass vehicles.

During the operation Kalar Syedan police issued 33 challan tickets to black papers and removed the paper from vehicles.

He informed that special squads had been formed to take action against the rules violators.

The squads had also been deployed at entry and exit points of the city, he added.

The traffic wardens had been directed to accelerate the ongoing campaign and take strict action against the violators, he said adding, all the wardens, beat in-charges, sector in-charges and Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) had been directed to take strict action against vehicles with tinted glasses without any discrimination.

He stressed that no one would be allowed to violate traffic rules, saying that the campaign would be made effective and result-oriented.

while, Kalar Syedan police issued 33 challan tickets to black papers vehicles and also removed the paper from vehicles.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Traffic Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Human Rights Watch Says US States Overwhelmingly F ..

Human Rights Watch Says US States Overwhelmingly Fail to Meet Child Rights Stand ..

2 minutes ago
 NA standing committee delegation visits Kartarpur, ..

NA standing committee delegation visits Kartarpur, inspects facilities

2 minutes ago
 Electoral activities in NA-157 resume after new da ..

Electoral activities in NA-157 resume after new date announcement

2 minutes ago
 EU full tool box solution to support KP export pot ..

EU full tool box solution to support KP export potentials: PBF

2 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary chairs meeting to evaluate flood d ..

Chief Secretary chairs meeting to evaluate flood damages

6 minutes ago
 Serbia bans EuroPride march: organisers

Serbia bans EuroPride march: organisers

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.