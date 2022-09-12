CTP accelerate operation against encroachments, illegal parking

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) have accelerated their ongoing operation against encroachments and illegal parking particularly to clear roads near Holy Family Hospital and other areas in New Town Circle.

According to a CTP spokesman, Incharge New Town Circle, on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer, Naveed Irshad lunched an operation and issued 202 challan slips to traffic rules violators including Taxis, rickshaws and private ambulances besides issuing warnings to several encroachers during last three days.

The team also removed dozens of encroachments to ensure smooth flow of traffic in surrounding area of the hospital.

The spokesman said that strict action would be taken against the violators particularly encroachers and parking rules violators besides all-out efforts to ease the traffic in the traffic circle.

He said, the CTP personnel had been directed to take indiscriminate action against those persons who violating traffic rules and creating problems for other road users.

The CTP were trying hard to resolve traffic problems of the city, because, smooth flow of traffic on roads was not possible without removing encroachments, he added.