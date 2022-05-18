(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has accelerated 'helmet wearing campaign' to make motorcyclists aware about road safety and to encourage them to follow traffic rules.

According to spokesman, the Circle in-charge Murree Road has issued 56 challan tickets while 23 motorbikes were impounded at the police station due to lack of documennts. Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad said that most of the deaths in motorcycle accidents are due to serious head injuries. The Rawalpindi Traffic Police is committed to its slogan of 'No Helmet, No travel'.

CTO urged parents that they should not hand over the keys of the vehicles to the children until they get license of driving. He advised that motorcyclist should use helmet for their own safety. To force motorbike riders to wear helmets within the jurisdiction of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, fuel pumps have been directed not to top up those two-wheelers whose riders are not wearing helmets while the entry of helmetless riders have been banned in the Murree hill station.