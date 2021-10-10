CTP accelerates awareness campaign to educate road users

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal, Sunday said that City Traffic Police (CTP) Education Wing has accelerated its ongoing awareness campaign to educate road users.

On the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Imran Ahmar, CTP were also briefing the motorcyclists about traffic rules and road safety.

He informed that CTP distributed safety helmets, side view mirrors and awareness pamphlets among motorcyclists here the other day and the bikers were briefed about traffic rules.

The motorcyclists were apprised about the use of safety helmets, side view mirrors and informed that most of the deaths in road accidents were reported of motorcyclists particularly who do not wear safety helmets and not use side view mirrors.

He said, the road users should strictly observe traffic signs, signals, and all other traffic rules and regulations.

Safety helmets could prevent head injuries during road accidents, the CTO added.

Due to the awareness campaigns and strict implementation of the traffic rules, the loss of precious lives in road accidents has decreased by 20% during 2021 in Rawalpindi district as compared to last year, he added.

Police were utilizing all available resources besides taking solid steps to control road accidents and ensure smooth flow of traffic on the roads.

The CTO said that the focus of the traffic police was on road safety education and efficient flow of traffic while no challan target was given to traffic wardens but, the traffic rules violators were penalized to ensure their own safety and to protect them from road accidents.

The awareness banners had also been displayed on important places in the city, he added.

He said, the Education Wing of Traffic police had been making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound.

Traffic rules should not be violated as such violation with negligent driving may lead to fatal accidents, he added.

He said that the traffic police were disseminating information on various roads and traffic signals in order to educate citizens about traffic rules, signals and the damages caused by traffic violations.

