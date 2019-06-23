UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Accelerates 'helmet Wearing Campaign' To Ensure Safety Of Bike Riders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 03:00 PM

CTP accelerates 'helmet wearing campaign' to ensure safety of bike riders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has accelerated 'helmet wearing campaign' to make motorbike riders aware about road safety and to encourage them to follow traffic rules.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf has urged the bikers to use helmets to avoid fatal accidents.

The traffic wardens were imposing fines on bikers sans helmets besides impounding their motorbikes, as wearing a helmet could save a driver's life in case of an accident, he said adding that the purpose of this campaign was to ensure the safety of motorcyclists and prevent any road mishap by educating them about a safe road environment.

He said, the motorcyclists had been directed to get repaired out of order head lights, indicators and other equipment of bikes adding, the motorcyclists being caught driving faulty bikes were being imposed fines. However, he said that the fine tickets were issued not as a punitive measure but to turn thecitizens into more law-abiding citizens and to ensure safety of the road users.

The CTO said that during the ongoing awareness drive thousands of road users had been educated to follow traffic rules which would help minimize road accident ratio.

Related Topics

Accident Police Driver Fine Road Road Accident Traffic Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Dollar to hit as high as Rs185: Khawaja Asif

1 hour ago

Rain forecast for today amid scorching heat

1 hour ago

3 hours ago

Hamza Ali Abbasi is celebrating 35th birthday toda ..

3 hours ago

WC 2019: Pakistan to play against South Africa tod ..

4 hours ago

Bollywood’s Riteish Deshmukh extends support to ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.