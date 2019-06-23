CTP accelerates 'helmet wearing campaign' to ensure safety of bike riders

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has accelerated 'helmet wearing campaign' to make motorbike riders aware about road safety and to encourage them to follow traffic rules.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf has urged the bikers to use helmets to avoid fatal accidents.

The traffic wardens were imposing fines on bikers sans helmets besides impounding their motorbikes, as wearing a helmet could save a driver's life in case of an accident, he said adding that the purpose of this campaign was to ensure the safety of motorcyclists and prevent any road mishap by educating them about a safe road environment.

He said, the motorcyclists had been directed to get repaired out of order head lights, indicators and other equipment of bikes adding, the motorcyclists being caught driving faulty bikes were being imposed fines. However, he said that the fine tickets were issued not as a punitive measure but to turn thecitizens into more law-abiding citizens and to ensure safety of the road users.

The CTO said that during the ongoing awareness drive thousands of road users had been educated to follow traffic rules which would help minimize road accident ratio.