CTP Accelerates Operation Against Smoke Emitting Vehicles

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2024 | 03:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) has accelerated its ongoing operation against smoke emitting vehicles, said a CTP spokesman.

He informed that CTP was making efforts to regulate traffic on city roads.

He said CTP was also taking action in accordance with the law against unfit public service vehicles (PSVs).

The spokesman said that on the special instructions of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima, 10,162 challans were issued since August 25, 2024 including 4675 on violation of route permits, 4,665 for not having fitness certificate, 822 for driving without driving licenses while documents of 27 vehicles were sent to the departments concerned for further action.

Cases were also registered against the drivers of 52 PSVs on violation of rules and 1,524 vehicles were impounded in different police stations, he added.

The spokesman informed CTP during its campaign against smoke emitting vehicles issued 1608 challan tickets in November and a fine amounting to over Rs 3.2 million was imposed.

6,054 school vans were also checked in another campaign launched on September 13 and 2,244 drivers were penalized. Over 131 vehicles were impounded in different police stations and a fine amounting to Rs 2.1 million was also imposed, he added.

