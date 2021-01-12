CTP accelerates smog awareness campaign for motorists

City Traffic Police (CTP) on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar have accelerated the ongoing smog awareness campaign to sensitize motorists to drive carefully and keep themselves safe during smog season

The campaign had been aimed at raising awareness about the best practices to keep oneself safe and healthy during smog season, Incharge Education Wing, CTP Asif Mirza said.

The drivers should maintain their vehicles properly before coming on road, he told APP.

The CTP education wing teams on Tuesday distributed pamphlets among drivers particularly of public services at different bus and van terminals and advised them to get the vehicles, emitting smoke to be repaired.

Citizens were also urged to avoid waste burning which contributes to smog formation, he added.

The teams also informed the citizens about the health problems due to smog especially breathing problems as well as eyes, nose and throat infections, he added.