CTP Advise Motorists To Drive Carefully During Fog, Avoid Unnecessary Travel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 02:20 PM

CTP advise motorists to drive carefully during fog, avoid unnecessary travel

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) have urged the motorists to drive carefully on the roads observing road safety rules and avoid unnecessary travel on motorways and highways during foggy weather.

The motorists should avoid applying sudden brakes and use headlights, parking lights or fog lights during traveling, said the CTP spokesman.

He said the education Wing of CTP was holding on ground training workshops to spread awareness about driving during foggy weather.

He informed that the motorists were being guided on different roads including Airport Road, Mall Road, Peshawar Road and other main roads of the city to exercise more caution when driving in adverse weather conditions such as fog.

The motorists should be more attentive during the season because of an increased likelihood of traffic accidents due to fog, he said.

The CTP has taken numerous safety measures to make travelling safe for the road users and avoid accidents.

He said, the drivers must be aware of driving principles and drive vehicles according to the rules. They will be the best driver, only if they follow the traffic discipline, he added.

