CTP Advise To Adopt Preventive Measures To Avoid Smog

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 05:20 PM

CTP advise to adopt preventive measures to avoid smog

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched campaign with an aim to raise awareness about best practices to keep oneself safe and healthy during smog season.

In this regard, the teams distributed pamphlets and face masks among motorcyclists, motorists and pedestrians and urged them to avoid waste burning to control the smog formation to protect themselves from breathing problems, eye, nose and throat infections.

Furthermore, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf also advised the motorists to adopt precautionary measures to avoid any problem.

