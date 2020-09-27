UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Advises Bikers To Use Safety Helmets, Side Mirrors

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 04:40 PM

CTP advises bikers to use safety helmets, side mirrors

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has advised the motorcyclists to use safety helmets and side mirrors as the mandatory use of the helmets by the motorcyclists had caused considerable reduction in major head injuries in road accidents.

According to a CTP spokesman, the CTP had launched a special campaign under which the motorcyclists without 'safety helmet' were being checked and penalized.

He said, the motorcycles of a number of violators were also impounded in different police stations.

He informed that all the Inspectors and Beat Incharges had been directed to check those flouting the rules and not wearing safety helmets while driving motorbikes.

Special checking was being conducted at main roads particularly Mall Road, Peshawar Road and other roads, he added.

A special enforcement campaign against various violations of motorcyclists especially focusing on compulsory use of safety helmet had been launched, he added.

He said, CTP had 8,164 challan slips to motorcyclists not using safety helmets during last month.

Mobile education Unit of CTP had been arranging special briefing sessions on road safety at different educational institutions and other public places in the city, he added.

In order to make the campaign more effective and meaningful, the traffic wardens had been issued special instructions, he said adding, Education Wing of Traffic policewas making efforts to spread awareness in this connection so that the road journey for motorcyclists could be made safe and sound.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Education Road Traffic All

Recent Stories

Seven international startups bring new solutions a ..

1 minute ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 97,450

46 minutes ago

Financial Affairs State Minister, GCC Secretary-Ge ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts further 106,034 COVID-19 ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Turkmenistan ..

2 hours ago

Foreign Ministry launches smart service for swift ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.