CTP All Set To Remove Illegal ‘vehicles Jumma Bazaar’ On Murree Road

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2025 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) City Traffic Police (CTP) has finalized all arrangements to regulate traffic on Murree Road by removing illegal Jumma

Bazaar of vehicles without any legal status.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Farhan Aslam, over 50 traffic wardens equipped with two vehicle lifters have been deployed to ensure smooth traffic flow and eliminate “no-parking violations” on city’s busiest road.

He said that several warnings had already been issued regarding the illegal car bazaar, adding that the CTP was utilizing all available resources to ensure uninterrupted movement of traffic across the city.

“Our aim is to keep traffic flow without hindrance on city’s main arteries”, the CTO said and warned that punitive actions would taken against those creating inconvenience for the commuters.

The traffic chief urged citizens not to cause trouble for others in pursuit of temporary convenience and to play their due

role in achieving disciplined traffic.

