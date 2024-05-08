CTP amends rule 9-3, Punjab Motor Vehicle Rules, 1969 to facilitate citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have amended rule 9-3, Punjab Motor Vehicle Rules, 1969 to facilitate the citizens.

Due to the amendment, the process to obtain a driving license would be easier as the time taken from six weeks has been reduced to 15 days, said City Traffic Officer (C TO) Rawalpindi Taimur Khan.

He informed that following the orders of Additional Inspector General (IG) Traffic, Mirza Faran Baig, CTP Rawalpindi, the citizens who failed the driving and sign test would be able to retake the test after 15 days at the traffic headquarters race course.

Earlier, there was a waiting period of 6 weeks for failing the driving test, the CTO said adding, now the process would be easier to get a license, the six-week period has been reduced to 15 days so that the citizens could get the driving license easily.

Licensing facilities are being provided 24/7 for the convenience of the citizens at the traffic headquarters Race Course, said Taimur Khan adding, the citizens should get their driving license without delay.

It is not allowed to drive without a driving license on the road, said the CTO.

He informed, a fine amounting to Rs 2000 is imposed for driving without a license.

The CTO urged the parents not to allow the children below 18 years of age to drive.