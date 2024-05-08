Open Menu

CTP Amends Rule 9-3, Punjab Motor Vehicle Rules, 1969 To Facilitate Citizens

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2024 | 02:10 PM

CTP amends rule 9-3, Punjab Motor Vehicle Rules, 1969 to facilitate citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have amended rule 9-3, Punjab Motor Vehicle Rules, 1969 to facilitate the citizens.

Due to the amendment, the process to obtain a driving license would be easier as the time taken from six weeks has been reduced to 15 days, said City Traffic Officer (C TO) Rawalpindi Taimur Khan.

He informed that following the orders of Additional Inspector General (IG) Traffic, Mirza Faran Baig, CTP Rawalpindi, the citizens who failed the driving and sign test would be able to retake the test after 15 days at the traffic headquarters race course.

Earlier, there was a waiting period of 6 weeks for failing the driving test, the CTO said adding, now the process would be easier to get a license, the six-week period has been reduced to 15 days so that the citizens could get the driving license easily.

Licensing facilities are being provided 24/7 for the convenience of the citizens at the traffic headquarters Race Course, said Taimur Khan adding, the citizens should get their driving license without delay.

It is not allowed to drive without a driving license on the road, said the CTO.

He informed, a fine amounting to Rs 2000 is imposed for driving without a license.

The CTO urged the parents not to allow the children below 18 years of age to drive.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Fine Road Vehicle Traffic Rawalpindi From Race

Recent Stories

US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all ot ..

US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners

1 hour ago
 Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugu ..

Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight

1 hour ago
 IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to ..

IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala

2 hours ago
 Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakist ..

Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse ..

Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Delegation of international investors meets Financ ..

Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister

14 hours ago
 Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its devel ..

Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi

14 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minist ..

UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..

15 hours ago
 ECC approves to enhance  wheat procurement target ..

ECC approves to enhance  wheat procurement targets

14 hours ago
 UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks ente ..

UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks enter Gaza's Rafah city

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan