CTP Amends Rule 9-3, Punjab Motor Vehicle Rules, 1969 To Facilitate Citizens
Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2024 | 02:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have amended rule 9-3, Punjab Motor Vehicle Rules, 1969 to facilitate the citizens.
Due to the amendment, the process to obtain a driving license would be easier as the time taken from six weeks has been reduced to 15 days, said City Traffic Officer (C TO) Rawalpindi Taimur Khan.
He informed that following the orders of Additional Inspector General (IG) Traffic, Mirza Faran Baig, CTP Rawalpindi, the citizens who failed the driving and sign test would be able to retake the test after 15 days at the traffic headquarters race course.
Earlier, there was a waiting period of 6 weeks for failing the driving test, the CTO said adding, now the process would be easier to get a license, the six-week period has been reduced to 15 days so that the citizens could get the driving license easily.
Licensing facilities are being provided 24/7 for the convenience of the citizens at the traffic headquarters Race Course, said Taimur Khan adding, the citizens should get their driving license without delay.
It is not allowed to drive without a driving license on the road, said the CTO.
He informed, a fine amounting to Rs 2000 is imposed for driving without a license.
The CTO urged the parents not to allow the children below 18 years of age to drive.
Recent Stories
US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners
Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight
IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..
ECC approves to enhance wheat procurement targets
UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks enter Gaza's Rafah city
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fruitful policies of institutions need of hour : Sherry Rehman4 minutes ago
-
PM directs immediate establishment of Pakistan Skill Company, Skill Development Fund5 minutes ago
-
Three killed in Sahiwal road accident5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan desires to strengthen trade, commerce ties with Uzbekistan: Dar5 minutes ago
-
‘Women encouraged for early stage detection, awarness on World Ovarian Cancer day15 minutes ago
-
Two minors injured in firing25 minutes ago
-
Five criminals held45 minutes ago
-
LRH administration for action against AC Shahid Ullah for unprofessional conduct within hospital45 minutes ago
-
Two farmers booked over water theft45 minutes ago
-
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti urges voters to reject Article 370 abrogation55 minutes ago
-
Hollywood film on Pakistan's culture to highlight country's soft image: Tarar1 hour ago
-
PESCO team attacked by power pilferers in Charsadda1 hour ago