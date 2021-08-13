UrduPoint.com

CTP Announce Traffic Plan For August 14; One-wheelers To Be Sent Behind Bars

The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Friday issued a traffic plan to facilitate commuters and general public on August 14, Pakistan Independence Day to be celebrated on Saturday

According to a CTP spokesman, special pickets would be erected in the city and on entry points of Murree to thwart one-wheeling on eve of August 14 and one-wheelers would be sent behind the bars.

The traffic plan was made and announced by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal, he added.

He said extra force of traffic wardens would be deployed on all the roads and in Murree to handle traffic load on August 14.

Four DSPs, 12 Inspectors and 93 Traffic Wardens would be on special duty on Aug 14 while on Friday night all the office staff of CTP Headquarters would also be deployed on field duties to regulate traffic on city roads, he added.

He said CTO also constituted six special squads comprising wardens and officers to curb one-wheeling and car stunts by the youngsters.

He said that the traffic wardens had been directed to keep a vigil over vehicles and motorcycles with tainted glasses and displaying unauthorised number plates in the city and to take strict action against the owners and drivers.

Meanwhile, CTO Rai Mazhar Iqbal also directed the DSPs, inspectors and other beat in charges to perform duty with dedication and committed on August 14 to facilitate the citizens.

He said no negligence or inefficiency would be tolerated in this regard. The CTO also urged the parents to keep an eye over children and not to allow under age drivers to show stunts on motorcycles and cars on August 14.

