CTP Anti-begging Squad Directed To Accelerate Operation To Net Professional Beggars

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal on Thursday directed the Circle In-charges to accelerate operations in collaboration with anti-begging squad of CTP to net professional beggars from city roads.

The CTO said that out of the total beggars caught by CTP anti-begging squad, nearly 80% were professionals.

The CTO urged the citizens to play their role in discouraging professional beggars.

The CTP were striving to discourage begging mafia and lodged a large number of First Information Reports in different police stations against beggars caught from different areas, he said.

He informed, they had been trying to eliminate begging from the city roads and a large number of professional beggars were caught and sent behind bars.

He said that out of the total beggars caught, nearly 80% were professionals. "60% beggars were healthy and fit while only 20% were disabled persons and 20% were drug addicts," he informed.

A large number of beggars are brought to Rawalpindi from Southern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and other far-flung areas of the country, who operate through contractors, he added.

Hundreds of beggar children netted from the city roads were handed over to Child Protection Bureau (CPB), he said.

He also directed the CTP education Wing to spread awareness against professional begging and display banners on city roads against begging mafia.

