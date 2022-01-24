CTP arranged training session for driving schools

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police arranged training session for the staff of private driving schools in the city on Monday.

The driving staff was provided first aid and mechanical training besides sensitizing them about traffic rules.

Traffic police spokesperson said that the objective of holding training session was to produce trained drivers and reduce the road accidents.

CTO Malik Tanveer has also appreciated the efforts of holding training session and said that training of driving staff about traffic rules is imperative to reduce the ratio of road accidents.

Later, certificates were distributed among staff.