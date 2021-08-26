CTP arrest 2,076 beggars from city roads

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have geared up their ongoing operation against professional beggars and rounded up 2,076 from different city roads

According to Incharge, CTP Anti-begging squad, several FIRs were also lodged against professional beggars during this month while nine beggar children netted from the city roads were handed over to Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB).

He said that special anti-beggars squads had been constituted to nab the professional beggars.

He said, the squad on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal had launched grand operation and rounded up over 2,076.

Traffic Police were trying to eliminate begging from the city roads and during their efforts, professional beggars were being sent behind the bars, he added.

Out of total nearly 80 per cent beggars roaming in the city are professional.

60 percent beggars caught from city roads were healthy and fit while only 20 percent were disabled persons and 20 were drug addicts, he informed.

A large number of beggars were brought to Rawalpindi from far-flung areas of the country and operating through contractors, he said adding, the anti-beggars squad of CTP and Rawalpindi district police were conducting raids at different roads and intersections.