CTP asked people to observe transport policy in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) : City Traffic Police has asked the people to implement on transport policy made for their safety otherwise strict legal action would be initiated against the violators.

CTO Sardar Asif said here on Tuesday that objective of transport policy was to maintaining distance between people on the roads and save them from coronavirus pandemic.

He said that CTP had taken legal action against 32,704 motorists during last 27 days.

He said that traffic staff had been issued directions to continue legal action against pillion riding in the district without discrimination.