CTP Asks Motorists To Beware Of Smog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) have launched a smog awareness campaign to sensitize motorists of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to avoid any health or safety hazards during smog season.

According to a spokesman, the campaign had been launched on the special directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) with an aim to raise awareness about best practices to keep oneself safe and healthy during smog season.

Drivers and car owners should bring the vehicle on the road while keeping it in good condition, he added.

In this regard, the teams distributed pamphlets and face masks among motorcyclists, motorists and pedestrians and urged them to avoid waste burning to control the smog formation to protect themselves from breathing problems, eye, nose and throat infections.

More Stories From Pakistan

