UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Camera Squad Directed To Take Strict Action On Over Speeding

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 03:17 PM

CTP camera squad directed to take strict action on over speeding

City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar has directed the City Traffic Police (CTP) camera squad to take strict action on over speeding and other severe traffic rules violations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar has directed the City Traffic Police (CTP) camera squad to take strict action on over speeding and other severe traffic rules violations.

He said that the CTP on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Ahmed Younas had formed a special camera squad to check over speeding on roads of the district.

The squad under the supervision of in-charge Inspector Sarfraz checked over speeding at old Airport Road, New Airport Road, Taxila, Kalar Syedan and different roads of Meharabad sector and issued challan slips to over 500 violators besides imposing over Rs200,000 fine during the month of July 2020.

According to CTO, CTP on the directives of CPO were making all out efforts to control over speeding and violation of traffic rules aimed at minimizing road traffic accidents.

He said, in-charge camera squad had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against over speeding and wrong overtaking.

CTP education Squad was also making efforts to create awareness among road users about the road safety laws. He advised the road users to obey traffic rules and cooperate with Traffic Wardens in order to reach their destinations safe and sound.

Related Topics

Police Education Fine Road Traffic Rawalpindi Taxila July 2020 All Airport

Recent Stories

Gold break all previous records as per tola price ..

7 minutes ago

Imran Tahir says MS Dhoni welcomed him at camp in ..

14 minutes ago

Dubai makes the impossible possible with Snow Run ..

18 minutes ago

Murray 'mentally' planning for US Open

3 minutes ago

Australian NGO Says Mandatory Face Covering Requir ..

3 minutes ago

Australia charges Google for 'misleading' consumer ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.