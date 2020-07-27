CTP camera squad directed to take strict action on over speeding

City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar has directed the City Traffic Police (CTP) camera squad to take strict action on over speeding and other severe traffic rules violations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar has directed the City Traffic Police (CTP) camera squad to take strict action on over speeding and other severe traffic rules violations.

He said that the CTP on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Ahmed Younas had formed a special camera squad to check over speeding on roads of the district.

The squad under the supervision of in-charge Inspector Sarfraz checked over speeding at old Airport Road, New Airport Road, Taxila, Kalar Syedan and different roads of Meharabad sector and issued challan slips to over 500 violators besides imposing over Rs200,000 fine during the month of July 2020.

According to CTO, CTP on the directives of CPO were making all out efforts to control over speeding and violation of traffic rules aimed at minimizing road traffic accidents.

He said, in-charge camera squad had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against over speeding and wrong overtaking.

CTP education Squad was also making efforts to create awareness among road users about the road safety laws. He advised the road users to obey traffic rules and cooperate with Traffic Wardens in order to reach their destinations safe and sound.