RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal on Sunday said operations of City Traffic Police (CTP), camera squad helped in controlling over speeding on city roads and minimizing fatal road accidents.

He informed that CTP was utilizing all available resources to minimize road traffic accidents and save precious human lives.

According to Incharge, CTP camera squad Hafiz Iftikhar, the squad was taking action against the rules violators issued 1350 challan slips for over speeding on city roads and imposed Rs 396,000 fines during August.

Checking was conducted on old Airport Road, New Airport Road, Taxila, Kalar Syedan and Meharabad Sectors, he added.

The CTP on the directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi had formed a special camera squad to check over speeding on various roads.

The squad checked over speeding during last month and penalized the violators.

He said CTP were making all out efforts to control over speeding and violation of traffic rules aimed at minimizing road traffic accidents.

He said the Camera Squad had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against over speeding and wrong overtaking.

CTP education Squad was also making efforts to create awareness among road users about the road safety laws.

He advised the road users to obey traffic rules and cooperate with traffic wardens to reach their destinations safe and sound.