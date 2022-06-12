CTP carried out anti encroachment operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have launched anti-encroachment operation across the city to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The CTP spokesperson said that following the orders of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi, Circle in-charge Murree Road was trying to improve the flow of traffic in its circle and initiated punitive action without any concessions to be made for the violators.

Circle in-charge Murree Road Amir Mushtaq along with his staff launched an operation against encroachment mafia to improve the flow of traffic.

The violators were issued written warnings among those disrupting the flow of traffic and also provided information about its harms.

On the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad said that the main reason for disruption the flow of traffic in the city was increasing encroachments and wheelbarrows in view of which the series of operations against such elements was being intensified.

"A written warning is being issued to the police and cases will be registered for non-removal of encroachments even after the warning", he said.

He further said that uninterrupted flow of traffic on highways was the right of every road user. Therefore, he also appealed to the shopkeepers not to extend their shop products beyond their limits keeping in view the beauty of the city and to avoid causing any inconvenience to the road users.