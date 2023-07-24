Open Menu

CTP Chalk Out Traffic Plan For 7th Muharram Procession

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 06:10 PM

CTP chalk out traffic plan for 7th Muharram procession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have chalked out a traffic plan for the 7th Muharram-ul-Harram procession to be taken out after Maghrib prayer from Nishtar Street, Sadiqabad.

Traffic police spokesman informed that 210 personnel including 1 SP, 3 DSPs, 10 Inspectors, 196 Traffic Wardens and Traffic Assistants would perform duties to ensure smooth traffic flow during the procession.

The route of the main procession would be sealed completely.

It will then pass through Transformer Chowk, Kuri Road, Chah Sultan, Glass Factory Chowk, Zafarul Haq Road, Leprosy Hospital, Murree Road, Committee Chowk and Iqbal Road and reach Naya Mohallah where other small processions will join it.

This procession will then pass through Naya Mohallah Chowk to Fawara Chowk, Dingi Khoi, Bansanwala Chowk, Jamia Masjid Road and culminate at Qadimi Imambargah.

Traffic diversion points will be closed with barriers and will be opened step by step after the procession culminated. During the diversions, alternative routes will be provided to citizens.

Parking of any type of vehicle will be banned on the routes of the mourning procession.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said in order to facilitate citizens, information about the alternative routes would be given regularly on the official pages of social media and radio stations (88.6) of the police.

Related Topics

Police Murree Social Media Road Vehicle Traffic Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Prayer Mosque From

Recent Stories

Verstappen dominates Hungarian GP to give Red Bull ..

Verstappen dominates Hungarian GP to give Red Bull a record 12th successive win

11 minutes ago
 SEWA, EWEC collaborate for greener energy

SEWA, EWEC collaborate for greener energy

12 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP receives National Guard Commander

Fujairah CP receives National Guard Commander

26 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi witnesses remarkable 363% growth in FDI ..

Abu Dhabi witnesses remarkable 363% growth in FDI in the Real Estate Sector Duri ..

27 minutes ago
 Janhvi Kapoor expresses gratitude to fans after Ba ..

Janhvi Kapoor expresses gratitude to fans after Bawaal's success with Varun Dhaw ..

39 minutes ago
 Goodbye to blue bird  as Elon Musk, Twitter CEO u ..

Goodbye to blue bird  as Elon Musk, Twitter CEO unveil 'X' Logo

50 minutes ago
Emirati talent comprise 81% of participants at the ..

Emirati talent comprise 81% of participants at the 2023 Startup Dojo youth incub ..

56 minutes ago
 Ajman witnesses 14% surge in new commercial licenc ..

Ajman witnesses 14% surge in new commercial licences in H1 2023

57 minutes ago
 No power hike for consumers using upto200 units, s ..

No power hike for consumers using upto200 units, says PM

1 hour ago
 RTA opens surface junction under Falcon Interchang ..

RTA opens surface junction under Falcon Interchange Improvement Project

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives The Regent o ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives The Regent of Pahang

1 hour ago
 Souq Al Jubail 8th Annual Dates Festival extended ..

Souq Al Jubail 8th Annual Dates Festival extended until September 2023

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan