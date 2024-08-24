Open Menu

CTP Chalk Out Traffic Plan For Chehlum Processions

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2024 | 09:00 PM

CTP chalk out traffic plan for Chehlum processions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have chalked out a comprehensive traffic plan for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

To manage traffic during the processions, a total of 215 officers, including 5 DSPs, 48 Senior Traffic Wardens, and 162 Traffic Wardens and Assistants, have been deployed across the city.

Special arrangements have been made to ensure traffic flow smoothly on alternate routes.

On the day of Chehlum, Iqbal Road from Committee Chowk will be closed to all kind of traffic.

Significant diversions will be in place at key locations. Traffic entry towards College Road will be closed at DAV College Chowk, and vehicles will be diverted as the mourning procession reaches Naya Mohallah.

Similarly, traffic will be diverted from Gawalmandi to Dhoke Kumhar and Bhosa Godam, with further diversions in place at Cinema Chowk, directing vehicles via Ganjmandi Road.

Additionally, traffic will be ply at Shahallah Ditta Road towards Dhok Dalal, TB Hospital, Pirwadhai, and Asghar Mall.

Traffic from Bakery Chowk will be diverted towards Bani Chowk and Link Road, leading to Liaquat Bagh via Saidpur Road, Circular Road, and Murree Road.

Hamilton Chowk and Banswala Chowk will also face traffic restrictions, with vehicles being directed away from Jamia Masjid.

At Peer Chauha Chowk, traffic heading towards the old Imambargah Baltistania will be completely blocked.

During the Satellite Town procession, diversions will be enforced at multiple locations, including Imambargah Yadgar Hussaini, New town Police Station, Punjab College of Commerce, and other significant points.

These measures are aimed at maintaining order and ensuring smooth traffic flow.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi, Benish Fatima, emphasized the importance of teamwork and vigilance among all officers. "All officers and traffic wardens must stay alert and work together to ensure that traffic flows smoothly on alternate routes and that the traffic plan is fully implemented," she stated.

