CTP Chalk Out Traffic Plan For Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)
Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have chalked out a special traffic plan for the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions.
More than 455 officers and traffic wardens, including seven circle in-charges and 83 senior wardens, will be on duty to maintain traffic flow across the city as two main processions will be taken out in Rawalpindi.
According to the plan, the first procession will start from Jamia Masjid Hanafia on Jamia Masjid Road and pass through Pul Shah Nazar, Bani Chowk, Murree Road, Committee Chowk, Liaquat Road, Fawara Chowk and Dangi Khoi and will culminate at starting point.
Temporary diversions will be set up on these routes during the processions.
Traffic heading from Rawalpindi to Islamabad will be diverted from the Jang Building U-turn to Katchery Chowk, while traffic from Liaquat Bagh to Fawara Chowk will be redirected from DAV College to Gawalmandi.
The second procession will start from Chungi No. 22 and pass through Tench Road, Dhoke Syedan Chowk, Kalma Chowk, State Life Building Turn, MH Chowk, Mahfuz Chowk, Mansehra Adda, Cantt police station, Adamji Road, Mithu Khan Complex and Kamran Market and will be ending at GTS Chowk (Old varan Adda).
Traffic from Kalma Chowk to No. 22 Chowk will be turned to Harley Street.
Vehicles moving to Khattak Chowk, CMH and Tench will also be diverted to Harley Street.
On Mall Road, traffic from Peshawar Road will be diverted from Qasim Market to Sher Khan Road, and vehicles from Katchery Chowk to Peshawar Road will be diverted from TM Chowk towards Murree Road.
Chief Traffic Officer Farhan Aslam said heavy traffic such as trailers and tractor-trolleys will not be allowed to enter the city during the Milad processions.
Parking within 300 yards of the routes will also be prohibited. He added that extra personnel have been deployed to keep traffic moving on alternative routes and a separate plan is in place for ambulances, fire brigades and other emergency vehicles.
Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during the processions.
For any guidance, the citizens can dial traffic police helpline 051-9274843, he concluded.
