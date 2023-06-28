CTP chalk out traffic plan for Eid-ul-Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) have chalked out a comprehensive traffic plan for Eid-ul-Azha to provide the best traffic facilities to motorists.

More than 870 traffic police officers and traffic wardens will perform special duties to maintain traffic flow during Eid days.

As many as 69 officials have been deployed to prevent one-wheeling and car skitting on Eid, while 6 special one-wheeler squads have also been formed by establishing special checking pickets at different places in Rawalpindi city, which would remain active against the perpetrators of one-wheeling and car skitting.

According to the CTP spokesman, the traffic police will also perform their duty outside mosques, Imambargah, crowded places, important highways and other places where Eid prayers will be held.

More than 50 officers of the traffic police have also been deployed at public parks.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan directed the traffic wardens to take strict action against the violators without any discrimination. CTO urged the citizens to follow traffic rules to avoid fatal accidents as well as to make their journey safe.