UrduPoint.com

CTP Chalked Out Traffic Plan For Cattle Markets Established In Rwp

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2022 | 11:05 PM

CTP chalked out traffic plan for cattle markets established in Rwp

In order to maintain traffic flow, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has prepared a traffic plan for 11 cattle markets as large number of people are turning to buy sacrificial animals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :In order to maintain traffic flow, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has prepared a traffic plan for 11 cattle markets as large number of people are turning to buy sacrificial animals.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad on Tuesday said that 11 cattle markets have been established at Bhata Chowk near Koh-e-Noor Mills, Chakri Road near Al-Haram City, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Adiala Road, Galyana Road Near Slaughter House Gujjar Khan, Mangal Chowk Near Kalar Bypass, Tangi Road Near Chen Shah Jaliarkhota, Chora Bazaar Near Rescue 1122 Kotli Sattian, HIT Near Atwar Bazar Timber Market Road Taxila, Near Sharif Hospital Stop GT Road Wah Cantt, Tehsil Road Lower Bazar Koh-e-Murree and Jhika Gali Koh-e-Murree.

CTO said that a systematic traffic plan has been issued whereas more than 117 traffic police personnel have been deployed including 05 DSPs,18 inspectors, 88 traffic wardens and 06 traffic assistants.

He said that citizens should also cooperate with the traffic police and avoid parking vehicles on the main highways so that the rest of the road users do not face any problem.

He also directed all traffic officials should perform duties dedicatedly, addingno negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Rawalpindi Buy Kotli Taxila Tangi Rescue 1122 Market All Housing

Recent Stories

RCCI, CCP organised advocacy session on competitio ..

RCCI, CCP organised advocacy session on competition law

47 seconds ago
 Ex-Red Brigades member exiled in France says 'will ..

Ex-Red Brigades member exiled in France says 'will not die' in Italian jail

49 seconds ago
 LCCI for clearing stuck-up import containers

LCCI for clearing stuck-up import containers

51 seconds ago
 Cabinet approves new visa regime for Afghan citize ..

Cabinet approves new visa regime for Afghan citizens

52 seconds ago
 Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat-Madaris Pakistan Delegation me ..

Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat-Madaris Pakistan Delegation meets Chief Minister Hamza Shahb ..

1 hour ago
 Commissioner directs to expedite anti-dengue activ ..

Commissioner directs to expedite anti-dengue activities

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.