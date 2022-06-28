CTP chalked out traffic plan for cattle markets established in Rwp

In order to maintain traffic flow, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has prepared a traffic plan for 11 cattle markets as large number of people are turning to buy sacrificial animals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :In order to maintain traffic flow, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has prepared a traffic plan for 11 cattle markets as large number of people are turning to buy sacrificial animals.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad on Tuesday said that 11 cattle markets have been established at Bhata Chowk near Koh-e-Noor Mills, Chakri Road near Al-Haram City, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Adiala Road, Galyana Road Near Slaughter House Gujjar Khan, Mangal Chowk Near Kalar Bypass, Tangi Road Near Chen Shah Jaliarkhota, Chora Bazaar Near Rescue 1122 Kotli Sattian, HIT Near Atwar Bazar Timber Market Road Taxila, Near Sharif Hospital Stop GT Road Wah Cantt, Tehsil Road Lower Bazar Koh-e-Murree and Jhika Gali Koh-e-Murree.

CTO said that a systematic traffic plan has been issued whereas more than 117 traffic police personnel have been deployed including 05 DSPs,18 inspectors, 88 traffic wardens and 06 traffic assistants.

He said that citizens should also cooperate with the traffic police and avoid parking vehicles on the main highways so that the rest of the road users do not face any problem.

He also directed all traffic officials should perform duties dedicatedly, addingno negligence would be tolerated in this regard.