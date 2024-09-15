CTP Chalked Out Traffic Plan For Eid Milad Un Nabi (PBUH)
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2024 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have chalked out comprehensive traffic plan for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) processions that would be celebrated with religious fervor and reverence on September 17.
According to plan, parking of any vehicle or handcart on the route of the Milad processions would be prohibited.
Two central processions will be held in Rawalpindi city inconnection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).
As many as, 7 DSPs, 83 Senior Traffic Wardens, and 364 Traffic wardens and Assistants, totaling 454 officers and staff, will be deployed on the designated routes of the processions.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Beenish Fatima has instructed all officers and staff to ensure best traffic arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).
The CTO Rawalpindi stated that alternative routes have been designated to keep traffic flowing smoothly on the auspicious occassion.
She further mentioned that all Circle Incharges and Sector Incharges have been given explicit instructions to remain in the field to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.
Additionally, a contingency plan will be issued for all emergency vehicles (ambulances and fire brigades) to ensure timely access in case of any emergency situation.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rubina Khalid lauds Sindh Govt decision to abolish birth certificate fee56 seconds ago
-
Great work for religious minorities being done in Punjab: minister1 minute ago
-
LESCO detects 469 power pilferers in 24 hours11 minutes ago
-
13 dead, 1,366 injured in Punjab road accidents21 minutes ago
-
ED IBCC meets CM Balochistan to discuss education & exams reforms21 minutes ago
-
KLESF International Challenge to be held from Nov 08-1021 minutes ago
-
Hidayatullah elected as chairman of Senate Committee on Narcotics Control21 minutes ago
-
NCRC appoints Sarwat Gilani as Brand Ambassador to Champion Child Rights31 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO gears up to mark World Space Week through series of activities31 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO announces Poster Competition on “Space Travel” theme31 minutes ago
-
Constable killed by motorcyclists41 minutes ago
-
Forte AI launches revolutionary App to search lob worldwide41 minutes ago