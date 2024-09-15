Open Menu

CTP Chalked Out Traffic Plan For Eid Milad Un Nabi (PBUH)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2024 | 05:50 PM

CTP chalked out traffic plan for Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have chalked out comprehensive traffic plan for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) processions that would be celebrated with religious fervor and reverence on September 17.

According to plan, parking of any vehicle or handcart on the route of the Milad processions would be prohibited.

Two central processions will be held in Rawalpindi city inconnection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

As many as, 7 DSPs, 83 Senior Traffic Wardens, and 364 Traffic wardens and Assistants, totaling 454 officers and staff, will be deployed on the designated routes of the processions.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Beenish Fatima has instructed all officers and staff to ensure best traffic arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

The CTO Rawalpindi stated that alternative routes have been designated to keep traffic flowing smoothly on the auspicious occassion.

She further mentioned that all Circle Incharges and Sector Incharges have been given explicit instructions to remain in the field to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.

Additionally, a contingency plan will be issued for all emergency vehicles (ambulances and fire brigades) to ensure timely access in case of any emergency situation.

