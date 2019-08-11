CTP chalks out special traffic plan for Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) ::City Traffic Police has chalked out special traffic plan for maintaining smooth flow of traffic on the Eidul Azha holidays.

A spokesman of the traffic police said on Sunday that more than 850 traffic assistants, wardens and sector incharges would remain on duty near Eidgahs, Masajid, Parks, Recreational places, important crossings and other important city roads that would be supervised by four DSPs.

The one-wheelers, dangerous driving, speeding motorcycle driving without silencers would also be discouraged strictly and violators would be dealt with an iron hand, he added.