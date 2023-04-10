CTP chalks out traffic plan for Youm-e-Ali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Monday issued a comprehensive traffic plan for Youm-e-Sahadat Hazrat Ali (AS).

The motorists have been urged to use alternative routes as several roads in the town would be closed for all kind of vehicular traffic on 20 Ramazan-ul-Mubarik.

In order to ensure the security of the mourners and the main procession of Youm-e-Shahadat Hazrat Ali (AS), the CTP had formulated a traffic plan and there would be a complete ban on the parking of any vehicle or handcart on the route the procession and near Imam Barghas.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan told that to ensure the security of the procession, 100 traffic personnels would be deployed to maintain the flow of traffic.

Traffic load would be provided alternate routes during the procession while 20 diversions would also be available at various points of the city for the motorists. A special control room has also been set up in Traffic Headquarters.

Emergency squads would also be appointed to maintain the flow of traffic in the city, he added.

The CTO directed the wardens to remove all kind of encroachments from the route of the procession, besides keeping a vigil on suspected persons and things. Strict disciplinary action would be taken against the delinquent officials, he added.