Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

CTP Chalks Out Traffic Plan For Youm-e-Ali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2023 | 04:40 PM

CTP chalks out traffic plan for Youm-e-Ali

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Monday issued a comprehensive traffic plan for Youm-e-Sahadat Hazrat Ali (AS).

The motorists have been urged to use alternative routes as several roads in the town would be closed for all kind of vehicular traffic on 20 Ramazan-ul-Mubarik.

In order to ensure the security of the mourners and the main procession of Youm-e-Shahadat Hazrat Ali (AS), the CTP had formulated a traffic plan and there would be a complete ban on the parking of any vehicle or handcart on the route the procession and near Imam Barghas.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan told that to ensure the security of the procession, 100 traffic personnels would be deployed to maintain the flow of traffic.

Traffic load would be provided alternate routes during the procession while 20 diversions would also be available at various points of the city for the motorists. A special control room has also been set up in Traffic Headquarters.

Emergency squads would also be appointed to maintain the flow of traffic in the city, he added.

The CTO directed the wardens to remove all kind of encroachments from the route of the procession, besides keeping a vigil on suspected persons and things. Strict disciplinary action would be taken against the delinquent officials, he added.

Related Topics

Police Vehicle Traffic Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches strategi ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches strategic environmental assessment pro ..

7 minutes ago
 Emirates Auction announced as Strategic Partner to ..

8 minutes ago
 Country can be steered out of challenges by collec ..

Country can be steered out of challenges by collective efforts: PM

21 minutes ago
 du joins &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; cam ..

Du joins &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; campaign as principal partner

22 minutes ago
 CodersHQ held &#039;Metaversing your education&#03 ..

CodersHQ held &#039;Metaversing your education&#039; workshop

23 minutes ago
 G42 teams up with Microsoft to explore acceleratio ..

G42 teams up with Microsoft to explore acceleration of UAE’s digital transform ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.