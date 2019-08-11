UrduPoint.com
CTP Challan 349 Vehicles For Overcharging Passengers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 51 seconds ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) under its grand operation launched against transporters, overcharging the passengers particularly those who were going to their hometowns to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with the near and dear ones, have issued challan slips to 349 vehicles and imposed fine of Rs 174,000.

Acting Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf, in a statement, said the transporters had been warned of strict action for overcharging the passengers.

Some 349 public service vehicles, which were found involved in overcharging, overloading and other severe violations, were being issued challan slips and imposed heavy fines, he added.

The CTP also retrieved thousands of rupees that were wrongly charged by the transporters and returned the same the passengers on the spot, he added.

He said that special CTP squads were conducting raids and checking the overcharging.

The CTO directed the DSPs traffic, sector in-charges and wardens to perform their role effectively to check the overcharging in public transport.

A special cell had also been established to receive public complaints and people can lodge their complaints against overcharging by transporters through helpline 1915 and 051-9272616, he added.

