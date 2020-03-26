CTP challans 300 drivers for violating section 144

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) challaned 300 rickshaw drivers for violating section 144 being imposed by district government here Thursday.

City Traffic Officer Huma Naseeb said that in this regard hundreds of rickshaws were rounded up after recent drive launched by CTP across the district.

She appealed masses to cooperate with traffic police for effective implementing the said section in the district. She said police were determined to protect lives and health of citizens, thus taking extraordinary pre-cautionary measures without observing any loophole.