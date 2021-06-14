UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Check Over Speeding On City Roads; 1330 Challan Slips Issued To Violators

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 04:41 PM

CTP check over speeding on city roads; 1330 challan slips issued to violators

The City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 1330 challan slips on over speeding and imposed fines amounting to over Rs 459,450 on the rules violators during May

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 1330 challan slips on over speeding and imposed fines amounting to over Rs 459,450 on the rules violators during May.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal, the CTP were checking over speeding on various roads of the district and taking action in accordance with the law against the violators.

He informed that the squad conducted operations to check over speeding through speed cameras on main roads particularly old Airport Road, New Airport Road and in other sectors including Taxila, Kalar Syedan and Meharabad.

The CTO said that CTP had formed a special camera squad to check over speeding on various roads and the step had helped to control the fatal road accidents considerably in the district.

The squad was directed to take strict action against the violators without any discrimination, he added.

He said, CTP were making all-out efforts to control over speeding and violation of traffic rules aimed at minimizing road traffic accidents.

The CTO said, the Camera Squad had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against over-speeding and wrong overtaking.

The CTP education Squad was also making efforts to create awareness among road users about the road safety laws.

He advised the road users to obey traffic rules and cooperate with Traffic Wardens in order to reach their destinations safe and sound.

Related Topics

Police Education Road Traffic Taxila May Airport

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates&#039; Pogacar takes home victory ..

48 seconds ago

Dubai Customs showcases leading initiatives to sup ..

59 seconds ago

SBP facilitates exporters to sell products through ..

15 minutes ago

UAEFA signs agreement with CIES and Sorbonne Unive ..

16 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports one imported COVID-19 case

10 seconds ago

Montpellier snap up No 8 Tauleigne from Bordeaux

11 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.