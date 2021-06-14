CTP check over speeding on city roads; 1330 challan slips issued to violators

The City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 1330 challan slips on over speeding and imposed fines amounting to over Rs 459,450 on the rules violators during May

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 1330 challan slips on over speeding and imposed fines amounting to over Rs 459,450 on the rules violators during May.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal, the CTP were checking over speeding on various roads of the district and taking action in accordance with the law against the violators.

He informed that the squad conducted operations to check over speeding through speed cameras on main roads particularly old Airport Road, New Airport Road and in other sectors including Taxila, Kalar Syedan and Meharabad.

The CTO said that CTP had formed a special camera squad to check over speeding on various roads and the step had helped to control the fatal road accidents considerably in the district.

The squad was directed to take strict action against the violators without any discrimination, he added.

He said, CTP were making all-out efforts to control over speeding and violation of traffic rules aimed at minimizing road traffic accidents.

The CTO said, the Camera Squad had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against over-speeding and wrong overtaking.

The CTP education Squad was also making efforts to create awareness among road users about the road safety laws.

He advised the road users to obey traffic rules and cooperate with Traffic Wardens in order to reach their destinations safe and sound.