CTP check over speeding on city roads; 1530 challan slips issued to violators

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

City Traffic Police (CTP) have issued 1530 challan slips on over speeding and imposed fines amounting to more than Rs 520,050 on the rules violators during last month

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) have issued 1530 challan slips on over speeding and imposed fines amounting to more than Rs 520,050 on the rules violators during last month.

According to Incharge Camera Squad, Hafiz Iftikhar, the squad on the directive of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal, launched a campaign to check over speeding on various roads of the district and took action in accordance with the law against the violators.

He informed that the squad was conducting operations to check over speeding through speed cameras on main roads particularly old Airport Road, New Airport Road, and in other sectors including Taxila, Kalar Syedan, and Meharabad.

He said that the operations of the camera squad had helped to control the road accidents considerably in the district.

The Traffic officials were directed to take strict action against the violators without any discrimination, he said adding, CTP were making all-out efforts to control over speeding and violation of traffic rules aimed at minimizing road traffic accidents.

The CTP education Squad was also making efforts to create awareness among road users about road safety laws.

He advised the road users to obey traffic rules and cooperate with Traffic Wardensin order to reach their destinations safely.