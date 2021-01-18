UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Check Over Speeding On City Roads; 7325 Challan Slips Issued To Violators In 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 03:40 PM

CTP check over speeding on city roads; 7325 challan slips issued to violators in 2020

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 7325 challan slips on over speeding and imposed fines amounting to over Rs 2.9 million on the rules violators during 2020.

According to Incharge Camera Squad Ahmed Nawaz Tarar, CTP on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar Shah were checking over speeding on various roads of the district and taking action in accordance with the law against the violators.

He informed that the squad conducted operations to check over speeding through speed cameras on main roads particularly old Airport Road, New Airport Road and in other sectors including Taxila, Kalar Syedan and Meharabad.

The CTO said that CTP had formed a special camera squad to check over speeding on various roads and the step had helped controlling fatal road accidents considerably in the district.

The squad was directed to take strict action against the violators without any discrimination, he added.

He said, CTP were making all out efforts to control over speeding and violation of traffic rules aimed at minimizing road traffic accidents.

The CTO said, the Camera Squad had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against over speeding and wrong overtaking.

The CTP education Squad was also making efforts to create awareness among road users about the road safety laws.

He advised the road users to obey traffic rules and cooperate with Traffic Wardens in order to reach their destinations safe and sound.

Related Topics

Police Education Road Traffic Rawalpindi Taxila 2020 All Million Airport

Recent Stories

TAQA Group to support Abu Dhabi Sustainability Wee ..

16 minutes ago

Slovenia Believes Open Skies Treaty Should Be Univ ..

8 minutes ago

UK Watchdog Says Only 10% of Police Officers Fired ..

8 minutes ago

Around 8,383 KM additional gas pipelines being lai ..

11 minutes ago

Court hearing on Navalny detention already underwa ..

11 minutes ago

Brother kills brother in faisalabad

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.