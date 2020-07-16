CTP City Sector launches operation against encroachments, illegal parking

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) on Thursday launched an operation against encroachments and illegal parking particularly to clear City Saddar Road, Imperial Market, Gungmandi Road and Bara Market areas.

According to a CTP spokesman, the City Sector Traffic Police on the directives of DSP Traffic, City Sector Rai Bashir, under the supervision of Incharge City Sector, Chaudhary Muhammad Qasim launched an operation and issued 51 challan slips to rules violators. The team confiscated eight hand cards and removed dozens of encroachments to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Rai Bashir informed that strict action would be taken against the rules violators particularly encroachers and parking rules violators besides all out efforts to ease the traffic on city roads.

He said, the CTP personnel have been directed to take indiscriminate action against those violating traffic rules and creating problems for other road users.

He said, CTP was trying hard to resolve traffic problems of the city, but, smooth flow of traffic on roads was not possible without removing encroachments.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated regarding smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

Lifters are also available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong way, he added.