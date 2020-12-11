CTP collects Rs 40 mln fine from traffic rules violators last month

City Traffic Police issued over 100,000 challan tickets to motorists over violations of different traffic rules during the last month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police issued over 100,000 challan tickets to motorists over violations of different traffic rules during the last month.

A spokesperson for the CTP said on Friday the traffic police collected fine of Rs 40 million from violators.

He said the traffic police always advised the citizens to follow traffic rules while travelling on roads to avoid penalties.

He said that awareness campaigns were also launched from time to time to sensitize people about traffic rules.