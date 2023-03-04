UrduPoint.com

CTP Collects Rs.80 Million Through 99,483 Challan Tickets In February

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2023 | 08:27 PM

City Traffic Police (CTP) has collected more than Rs.30 million from traffic violators by issuing 99,483 challans tickets during February 2023 in Faisalabad

CTP spokesman said that motorcyclists were the major violators of traffic rules and regulations because 41409 challan tickets were issued to the bikers whereas 21176 commercial vehicles, 14371 public service vehicles and 11000 mini truck loaders were challaned during this period Similarly, drivers of 4194 trucks, 3241 cars/jeeps, 1786 QingQi rickshaws, 1224 tractor trolleys, 963 trailers and 119 land cruisers were found involved in violating traffic rules and regulations.

Hence they were issued challan tickets during February last besides imposing fines on 17339 un-helmeted motorcyclists and 8849 vehicle drivers over violating one-way, he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rana Khalid Rasheed Khan appealed the citizens to abide by traffic rules and regulations as these were imperative for the safety of road users.

He said that no target was assigned to traffic wardens but they were constrained to conduct challan of the driver when he was found involved in sheer violation of traffic rules. Therefore, the citizens should cooperate with the traffic police and avoid from violation traffic rules and regulations, he added.

