CTP committed to eliminate encroachment in a bid to maintain traffic flow

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) City Traffic Police (CTP) is fully committed to eliminate the encroachments in a bid to maintain traffic flow.

Following the orders of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan, Murree Road Circle conducted operation against encroachments.

In-charge Murree Road Circle Inspector Mirza Usman carried out successful operation against encroachment at various places of the circle.

During the operation, CTP issued 57 challan tickets to vehicles obstructing the flow of traffic.

While, two FIR were lodged against encroachments despite warnings.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan, appreciated in-charge Traffic Murree Road Circle and his team for their good work.

CTO said that with the coordination of traders, the smooth flow of traffic and the beauty of the city will be restored.

He said that strict action against encroachment and wrong parking would be continued on a daily basis.

CTO directed that regularly check and balance should be ensured after operations so that they do not cross their limits again.

He said that a formal written warning should be issued before taking action against encroachments.

Traffic Police is using all its available resources for the convenience of road users, he added.