Open Menu

CTP Committed To Eliminate Encroachment In A Bid To Maintain Traffic Flow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2023 | 05:49 PM

CTP committed to eliminate encroachment in a bid to maintain traffic flow

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) City Traffic Police (CTP) is fully committed to eliminate the encroachments in a bid to maintain traffic flow.

Following the orders of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan, Murree Road Circle conducted operation against encroachments.

In-charge Murree Road Circle Inspector Mirza Usman carried out successful operation against encroachment at various places of the circle.

During the operation, CTP issued 57 challan tickets to vehicles obstructing the flow of traffic.

While, two FIR were lodged against encroachments despite warnings.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan, appreciated in-charge Traffic Murree Road Circle and his team for their good work.

CTO said that with the coordination of traders, the smooth flow of traffic and the beauty of the city will be restored.

He said that strict action against encroachment and wrong parking would be continued on a daily basis.

CTO directed that regularly check and balance should be ensured after operations so that they do not cross their limits again.

He said that a formal written warning should be issued before taking action against encroachments.

Traffic Police is using all its available resources for the convenience of road users, he added.

Related Topics

Police Murree Vehicles Road Traffic Circle FIR All

Recent Stories

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strateg ..

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strategic collaboration with NAFFCO

23 minutes ago
 First edition of Fujairah International Conference ..

First edition of Fujairah International Conference on Bee Research kicks off

23 minutes ago
 ‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiati ..

‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiative Committee holds ‘Cordoba ..

24 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adop ..

Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adopt sustainable practices

24 minutes ago
 UAE President receives credentials of foreign amba ..

UAE President receives credentials of foreign ambassadors

24 minutes ago
 Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food sec ..

Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food security at Anuga 2023 in Germany

24 minutes ago
ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contra ..

ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contract for low-carbon LNG project ..

24 minutes ago
 We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asi ..

We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asia: Deputy Head of NBK&#039;s I ..

25 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADI ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADIPEC 2023

40 minutes ago
 Stock markets drop as key Treasury yield hits 16-y ..

Stock markets drop as key Treasury yield hits 16-year peak

1 minute ago
 UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transf ..

UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transform energy and renewable chemi ..

1 hour ago
 OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Dri ..

OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Drive Technological Advancements ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan