CTP committed to improve traffic flow at city roads

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) on the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar is striving to improve flow of traffic on the city roads and was utilizing all available resources to remove encroachments.

According to a CTP spokesman, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Traffic, New Town Circle Ali Rafique on Tuesday met with Chief Metropolitan Officer Ali Bukhari and representatives of the business community to improve the flow of traffic on Murree Road and Sadiqabad sector of New Town and eliminate encroachments.

They discussed the complaints of the citizens about traffic congestion and encroachments in Sadiqabad sector and the proposal submitted on Pakistan Citizen Portal to close Naz Cinema U-turn.

Vice President Sadiqabad Haji Taj and General Secretary Rawalpindi Islamabad Business Union Arshad Usman Shami attended the meeting on behalf of the business community.

They said that Naz Cinema U-turn should not be closed as the closure would increase the traffic pressure on Committee Chowk.

They also assured the Chief Metropolitan Officer and DSP Traffic that the business community would cooperate fully with the traffic police and the metropolitan staff to improve the flow of traffic on Murree Road, Naz Cinema, Committee Chowk and Sadiqabad sector and eliminate encroachments.

DSP Traffic said that the encroachments set up by the shopkeepers not only disrupt the flow of traffic but also affect the beauty of the city and CTP in collaboration with Metropolitan is finalizing all the arrangements to launch operation against encroachments and all available resources would be utilized to remove encroachments and clear the roads to provide relief to the citizens.