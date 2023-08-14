Open Menu

CTP Completes Arrangements To Maintain Traffic Flow During Rain

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2023 | 09:04 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) in Rawalpindi has completed the arrangements to ensure smooth traffic flow during rain.

The additional traffic wardens have been deployed to maintain traffic flow.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan issued instructions for traffic personnel to stay vigilant and execute their responsibilities effectively.

He emphasized a zero-tolerance policy for negligence and cautioned that stringent measures would be taken against those failing in their duties.

Taimoor advised to stay away from electric poles and also urged cautious driving in wet conditions, emphasizing the importance of reducing speed to prevent fatal road accidents.

The citizens can get guidance on helpline 15 any time, he added.

