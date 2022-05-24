CTP completes traffic arrangements for long march

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has completed all the arrangements to maintain smooth flow of traffic amid long march call declared by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to the police spokesman, during the long march, more than 462 personnel would be on duty for the convenience of the citizens.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad said additional personnel have been deployed on all major highways including Peshawar Road, Mall Road and Murree Road.

He informed that the traffic would be diverted from diversion points to alternate routes whereas additional duties have also been assigned on diversion points and alternate routes.

"There will be traffic police deployed at all points to maintain the flow of traffic," he added.

The citizens should travel 20 minutes prior to their schedule to avoid any inconvenience and also avoid unnecessary travelling, he maintained